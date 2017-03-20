Homicide investigation: Man crashes vehicle into building after being shot

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night, March 19th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near 49th and Burleigh.

Police say a 33-year old man was shot while seated in a vehicle. After the shooting, he drove away from the scene — and then crashed into an apartment building near 47th and Burleigh.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.