Incumbent Tony Evers' first ad in superintendent race attacks opponent

MADISON — State Superintendent Tony Evers is attacking his opponent Lowell Holtz without naming him in the first television ad of the race.

Evers released the 30-second spot on Monday that he says will begin airing in Milwaukee and Madison on Tuesday. The election is April 4.

In the spot, Evers touts his record and says “I’ve had to do more with less.” Then he goes after Holtz and says, “My opponent’s plan raises his own salary and pays for a personal driver.”

That’s in reference to Holtz discussing an alleged offer with another candidate that involved dropping out of the race in exchange for a $150,000 state job and a personal driver.

The state superintendent’s salary is set by law at $120,111 and can’t be changed without legislative approval.