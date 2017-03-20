“It’s a disappointment:” Shorewood PD sergeant on paid leave, accused of showing up to work drunk

SHOREWOOD — A Shorewood Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave, accused of OWI and recklessly endangering safety for having a gun in his vehicle.

According to a statement from police, Sgt. Theron Rogers reported to the Shorewood Police Department for his shift late on Friday night, March 17th. Other officers thought he was drunk, so they told the lieutenant.

On Monday, there was one fewer officer patrolling the streets of Shorewood.

“There’s a lot of love between me and a lot of the officers because they do such a great job and it’s really a disappointment to hear what happened,” Sarah Ruble said.

Ruble said she works at a couple different gas stations at town, and during her overnight shifts, she has come to know a number of the police officers, including 31-year-old Rogers.

“I’ve met him quite a few times, yes,” Rogers said.

FOX6 News met Rogers in 2015 while he was with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department.

Shorewood police said on Friday night, Rogers reported to work around 10:45 p.m. Authorities said he smelled of alcohol, so they called in the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to test him. Sheriff’s officials said he blew a .16, twice the legal limit.

Rogers was booked for his DUI and for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. He had a gun under the seat in his vehicle.

“He’s obviously lost his thinking and reasoning by driving with — being intoxicated and with a gun and it’s hurtful to know that he did that,” Win Thrall, who lives in Shorewood said.

Others said it’s hard to find sympathy for the sergeant because their employer would never tolerate his alleged actions.

“I know that anybody that’s drunk showing up to work or something like that, you’re gonna lose your job,” Douglas DeFoe, who works in Shorewood said.

Ruble said she’s disappointed, but hopes to eventually see Rogers at her gas station again.

“He’s a great guy, so I hope whatever he’s going through gets worked out and I hope the best for him and the force in general,” Ruble said.

Police said Rogers has been with the department for 14 months. He’s currently on paid leave.

