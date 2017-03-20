Made fresh and ready in a flash: A healthy breakfast you can grab when you’re on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Do you need a grab and go breakfast in the morning? It doesn't have to be a donut! Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with a healthy meal you can make in batches and freeze for when you need it.

Egg & Veggie Breakfast Burritos

Ingredients:

For sautéed filling:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium sweet potato, peeled & small cubes

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup zucchini, shredded

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

1 cup spinach (or kale)

1/2 teaspoon mild chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

sea salt and pepper to taste

For scrambled eggs:

10 organic eggs

For wrapping:

8-10 large whole grain tortillas (I like Ezekiel brand or Angelic Bakehouse)

Directions:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onion to pan and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the garlic, sweet potato, peppers, and zucchini. Reduce heat to low and cover and cook until sweet potato is softened. Add in peppers, zucchini, mushrooms and spinach and seasonings and cook for another few minutes until well blended. Set veggie mix aside.

2. In a large bowl crack and whisk the eggs. Add in a pinch of salt and pepper if desired. In another heated skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and stir eggs until they reach desired doneness. Set eggs aside

3. If you are going to freeze, allow the mixtures to cool before doing the next step.

4. Divide veggie mix and eggs equally into the 8-10 burritos.

5. Wrap in freezer safe paper or plastic and store up to one month in freezer (or a week in the fridge).

6. Serve topped with your favorite salsa, avocado, fresh cilantro or hot sauce.