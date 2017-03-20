SAUKVILLE -- It's the first day of spring and what better way to celebrate than with a pair of upcoming outdoor events! Carl spent the morning at Riveredge Nature Center, getting ready for their Maple Sugarin’ Festival.

About Riveredge’s Maple Sugarin’ Festival (website)

Riveredge’s Maple Sugarin’ Festival will take you on a journey through the sugarbush where you will experience the maple sugarin’ season like never before. Along the way, you’ll learn how to tap a maple tree, observe live demonstrations, participate in hands-on activities, enjoy music, games, and much more! When you reach the evaporator, you’ll see how sap is transformed into syrup and enjoy our famous pancakes and 100% pure Riveredge maple syrup. Lunch & refreshments are available for purchase.

Festival activities include: A live blacksmith branding demonstration, syrup tasting, historical legends and experiences, indoor crafts and games, make your own pancake mix, tree tapping treks, lunch hour refreshments for purchase, music and more!