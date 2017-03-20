Martin Luther HS senior training to be professional wrestler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Sarah Stelloh loves professional wrestling. She loves it so much she's training to be a professional wrestler some day. Sarah, who goes by Sierra in the ring, is a senior at Martin Luther High School. She trains at the Thumper's Den Wrestling Academy inside Brew City Wrestling in Cudahy. She says when she got in the ring she fell in love with professional wrestling. In matches she plays the bubbly, quirky teenage girl Sierra. But she's anything but sweet in the ring. Her signature move is to knee people in the face. Sarah says she gets nervous speaking in front of people, but has no problem wrestling in front of a crowd. Her goal is to make to the WWE some day.

Sarah Stelloh "Sierra"

Martin Luther HS Senior

Professional Wrestler