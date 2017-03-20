× Phone company called in to repair malfunctioning tornado siren in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — The tornado siren on Port Washington’s north side are being repaired.

Port Washington police said Monday, March 20th it was determined there is a problem with a phone line to the siren itself, and the siren has been shut down so the phone company can repair it.

The problem was discovered after the siren was going off sporadically for a couple of days.

An investigation was then launched to determine the cause of the malfunction.

The siren should be repaired and fully functioning soon.