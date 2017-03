× Police: 48-year-old woman struck by gunfire while inside home near 50th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, March 20th near 50th and Cleveland.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was struck while inside her residence and was treated on scene for a minor injury.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

