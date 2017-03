× Police seek known suspect accused of shooting relative near 32nd and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect in connection with the shooting of a relative on Monday, March 20th.

Police said it happened around 1:10 p.m. near 32nd and Hadley.

A 23-year-old woman was shot by a 25-year-old woman, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking that known suspect.