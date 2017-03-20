× Silver Alert: Search underway for 63-year-old woman, missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman, missing from Milwaukee.

Clarice Kidd was last seen at her home near 27th and Walnut around 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 20th.

She stands 5′ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair that’s shoulder length, worn in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean leggings, a black shirt, a dark green jacket and black shoes. She was carrying a black purse.

Kidd is believed to be on foot. She has gone missing previously and has been found near her old residence at 60th and Silver Spring. She likes to ride the bus and walks slowly.

Anyone with information as to Kidd’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police.