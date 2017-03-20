Tenuta’s Deli has been a tradition in Kenosha for more than 65 years

KENOSHA -- Kramp spent the morning at Tenuta’s Deli in Kenosha for National Ravioli Day. Tenuta's has been a tradition in Kenosha for more than 65 years. They specialize in Italian food with recipes passed down down from generation to generation.

History of Tenuta's Deli (website)

In 1920, John N. Tenuta left Italy to seek his fortune in the United States. His dream was to open his own business... and that dream was realized when Tenuta's Delicatessen opened its doors on April 1st, 1950.

Together, John and his wife Lydia ran the small corner store, (at that time just a bit larger than a two-car garage) that served malts and sundaes; it also had a small deli counter and a single aisle to provide grocery items to their customers. In time, John's only son, Ralph, became chief promoter for the store. Since then, a third generation of Ralph's seven children has been involved to various degrees in the operation. All the siblings have helped in the store from the time they were old enough to sort bottles and sweep the parking lot. Today and for the last 15 years, Ralph's son Chris is the current owner.

Over the years the store has been remodeled and expanded several times to accommodate its growing selection of specialty merchandise. Today, things have certainly changed, but our commitment to quality and the best possible customer service has always remained the same.