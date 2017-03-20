“Why?” Greenfield man devastated after ALL 4 tires, rims stolen from his brand new truck

GREENFIELD — They are expensive, and you cannot drive without them, so when a Greenfield couple discovered the tires were stolen from their brand new truck, they were devastated. FOX6 News has learned tire thefts have been popping up from Greenfield to Brown Deer.

It’s startling to walk outside and find your vehicle sitting on cinder blocks. It happened in Brown Deer — the entire incident caught on camera.

It also happened in Greenfield. A couple there said they never saw it coming.

“Oh, it’s his pride and joy. It’s his little baby,” Karen Mallon said of her husband’s truck.

Mallon’s husband was shocked on Monday morning, March 20th when he found the vehicle sitting on cinder blocks in their driveway near 84th and Howard.

“Takes such good care of it. He was screaming, and I’m thinking to myself ‘what is it, April fools or something?'” Mallon said.

Weeks shy of April, this was no joke!

Mallon said they take their safety seriously. They have motion lights and security cameras outside, but that didn’t deter the crooks.

“When nobody else is coming — ‘boom,’ let the air out of the tire, take them off and you’re out of there in five minutes,” Mallon said.

A similar crime was captured by dash camera near Green Bay and Teutonia in Brown Deer. The video shows the suspects rolling the stolen tires to a waiting minivan.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police said three tire thefts have been reported on the city’s south side over the past couple of weeks.

“It’s not right for it to happen anywhere, but when it happens to you, it puts a different perspective on things,” Mallon said.

New tires and rims will cost about $5,000. Insurance should cover it, but Mallon said her piece of mind won’t be “alright” for some time.

“It’s just scary. Why? I don’t get it,” Mallon said.

Police said the incidents have been isolated, but scattered across the Milwaukee area.

Brown Deer police said the incident near Green Tree and Teutonia is under investigation.