Wisconsin home sales slip in February

MILWAUKEE — Home sales across the state of Wisconsin dropped in February.

Officials with the Wisconsin Realtors Association said there was a 2.6 percent drop compared to February 2016.

That was the story for every region in the state, except the Northeast.

However, median prices increased by nearly $9,000 — reaching just shy of $155,000.

Those with the Wisconsin Realtors Association said a shortage of homes on the market is responsible for lower sales and higher prices.

