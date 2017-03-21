19-year-old wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, gives it to his parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- A 19-year-old Michigan teen who won $500,000 on a lottery scratch-off is planning to invest a small amount and give the rest to his parents.

The teenager, who asked to remain anonymous, is going to invest around $5,000 for himself, according to the Michigan Lottery.

For most teenagers, $500,000 is a life-changing amount of money. This will be a life-changing amount - but for his parents.

“I’m going to keep about $5,000 for myself to invest and I’m going to give the rest to my parents,” he said. “My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine.”

He said the money lifts a massive financial burden off his parents.

“It’s just incredible,” he said. “I can’t get the smile off my face.”