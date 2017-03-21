Bound over for trial: Clarence Colvin charged in connection with shots fired incident at Walmart

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge found probable cause on Tuesday, March 21st to hold 32-year-old Clarence Colvin over for trial. This, after Colvin appeared for his preliminary hearing.

Colvin is charged in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Friday, March 3rd at the Walmart store in Franklin. He faces four charges: second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts), one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon from a vehicle, at or towards a building, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin police on Friday, March 3rd responded to the Walmart store on S. 27th Street near W. Sycamore Street for a shooting incident. At the scene, they found a maroon Ford Taurus parked in the nearby PDQ gas station. The rear passenger side of the vehicle was resting on a jack, and a spare tire was out of the vehicle. Both rear passenger windows had been shattered and there were two bullet holes in the rear passenger door.

Investigators spoke with a man, who indicated he was with a woman and they came to Walmart in the Taurus. He said they were at their vehicle when a black Chevy Camaro parked in a handicapped parking spot next to them. Colvin was identified as the driver of the Camaro.

The man told investigators Colvin was honking the horn, and asked the man why he was looking at him. When the man asked Colvin what his problem was, the complaint says Colvin told him to be quiet, before Colvin “shot him,” the complaint says. Words continued to be exchanged, and the complaint says Colvin pointed the gun at them.

The man and woman entered their vehicle and left the area near the Walmart. The complaint says Colvin followed in the Camaro, and tried to cut them off before the intersection with S. 27th Street on W. Sycamore.

The complaint says they spotted Colvin with the gun outside his window. The vehicles ended up side-by-side, and the man told investigators at this point, Colvin fired four times. The man said he noticed the rear windows were shot out on the Taurus. The Taurus fled onto S. 27th Street as the Camaro followed. The complaint says the man and woman in the Taurus spotted an Oak Creek police officer and told them what happened, just as they realized their tire was running flat.

Investigators took a look at surveillance video, which showed Colvin headed south on S. 27th Street, and shortly after turning onto an access road, the vehicle stopped — and investigators believe he was disposing of the gun.

In court Tuesday, a detective from the Franklin Police Department testified during the preliminary hearing. The defense argued for a dismissal of the case. That motion was denied.

Colvin is due back in court on Friday, March 24th when he will enter pleas to the charges against him.