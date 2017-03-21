BUSTED by undercover agent, man admits to having sex with 13-year-old girl in Arrowhead H.S. parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the parking lot at Arrowhead High School in Waukesha County -- and that's not all!

25-year-old Samuel Solum of Milwaukee faces the following criminal charges filed in Waukesha County on Tuesday, March 21st:

Use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, two counts

Sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, two counts

According to a criminal complaint, in August of 2016, when the victim in this case was 13 years old, investigators with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department responded to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where the victim indicated she had been sexually assaulted in the parking lot at Arrowhead High School on August 27th.

The complaint indicates the girl told investigators she had sex with a 24-year-old man after meeting him online. They had been communicating through cell phone apps, and the complaint says investigators learned the telephone number was registered to an individual with the last name "Solum," living in Milwaukee. They found the phone number linked to a Facebook account belonging to Samuel Solum.

Investigators learned Solum had been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on September 4th for use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. An agent with the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Solum had been communicating with an undercover police officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl on Craigslist. Prosecutors say Solum sent a photo of his face, upper torso and genitals. The complaint indicates Solum showed up at a predetermined location -- a hotel in Milwaukee -- for sex after communicating with the agent.

Solum is charged with one count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime out of Milwaukee County.

After that arrest, Solum was interviewed, and the complaint indicates he admitted to meeting with "a girl from Hartford on two occasions. He said he "eventually learned she was 14 years old," and said she "misled him about her true age." He admitted to having sexual contact with the girl in his vehicle in the parking lot at Arrowhead High School twice, the complaint says. He said after the second time, he learned the girl was 14. According to the complaint, Solum said the girl's profile on the "Badoo" app listed her age as 20.

The girl was interviewed, and the complaint says she told investigators the sexual encounters with Solum were "violent and aggressive" and involved "choking." She was able to identify Solum via a photo lineup.

Solum made his initial appearance in court in Waukesha County on Tuesday, March 21st.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 21st. Cash bond was set at $5,000, and a $10,000 surety bond was set as well.

As for the case out of Milwaukee County, Solum has a status conference set for April 5th. Cash bond was amended from $5,000 to $1,500.