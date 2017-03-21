Driver accused of abusing medication, causing deadly crash to enter plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 34-year-old Rania Hamad -- the Milwaukee woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian while abusing prescription medication is expected to enter a plea Tuesday, March 21st.

Rania Hamad is facing one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for a crash that happened on Milwaukee's south side in October 2014.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 27th near the intersection of 8th and Becher. The victim, later identified as Antonio Ocampo-Nejara, was hit by a car while crossing the street. He died a few hours after the incident.

Hamad stayed at the scene of the crash.

According to court documents, Hamad told police she was using a navigation feature on her cellphone when she struck the victim. She denied consuming any alcohol prior to the crash, but stated she was taking Oxycodone for back problems and had taken two pills that day.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business shows Ocampo-Nejara arriving at the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection at 6:23 p.m. Ocampo-Nejara stands at the crosswalk until traffic clears. Ocampo-Nejara begins crossing the intersection at 6:24 p.m. and is struck by Hamad's vehicle seven seconds later. The video shows Hamad brake just prior to Ocampo-Nejara being struck.

Following the crash, Hamad had her blood drawn. The blood test indicated that the "level of oxycodone is not consistent with the amount the defendant (Hamad) stated she took nor is it consistent with the times she stated" she took it. The toxicologist further stated "this level is outside of the therapeutic levels of oxycodone."

After receiving the results, police searched Hamad's vehicle -- which contained two empty prescription pill bottles in the center console. One of the bottles was not prescribed to Hamad.

Hamad was arrested on April 24th, 2015. During her arrest, police found an empty bottle of oxycodone on her.

The complaint indicates the prescription was for 120 pills and directs taking one pill every six hours. If Hamad had been taking her pills according to the prescription, there should have been an additional 72 pills remaining in the bottle.

Hamad's plea hearing is scheduled for 8:15 a.m.