× Driver of stolen Audi already in prison, but now, nearly a year after crash killed 2, NEW charges filed

MILWAUKEE — Nearly a year after an eight-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle — new charges have been filed, but NOT against the driver. He is already in prison. The new charges were filed against a man whose alleged actions, prosecutors say, started this tragic chain of events.

“It will be a year (in May), which is crazy,” Natasha Griffin said.

On May 27th, 2016, near 39th and Hadley, Griffin’s young nephew was in a vehicle with three other children and three adults. Their vehicle was struck by a speeding stolen Audi, which blew through a stop sign.

46-year-old Danielle Triggs died at the scene. Eight-year-old Taeshawn Griffin passed away on May 29th at the hospital.

“It’s been easier for some of us and harder for others,” Griffin said.

The driver and passenger who were in the stolen Audi at the time were caught on camera when they returned to the scene to get a cell phone. In February, 20-year-old Marvin Anthony pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

While he was the driver, prosecutors say Anthony wasn’t the one who stole the Audi.

20-year-old Devante Fells of Milwaukee faces two charges: operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, repeater and felony theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 22nd, 2016, investigators responded to Manheim Auto Auction on 27th Street near 7 Mile Road in Caledonia for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The head of security informed investigators that someone had cut the fence in the lot, and removed a vehicle — a 2011 Audi Q7, valued at $30,000.

Just over a month later, that Audi was involved in the fatal crash at 39th and Hadley in Milwaukee.

“The person responsible for stealing the vehicle, we all feel as a family, is just as responsible as the person who drove that vehicle on May 27th, 2016,” Griffin said.

According to the complaint, Fells admitted that he stole the vehicle from the Manheim Auto Auction, and said he “steals cars from Racine because there aren’t a lot of police around here.”

Fells told investigators he sold the vehicle for $600.

Natasha Griffin said the family is hoping for a stiff punishment. This isn’t the first time Fells has been accused of vehicle theft. In 2014, he and four others were busted for trying to steal vehicles from the same lot in Racine County.

“We all hope that he faces whatever charges and he’s convicted,” Griffin said.

The passenger who was in the Audi at the time of the fatal crash in Milwaukee was never charged.

Fells made his initial appearance in court in this case on Tuesday, March 21st. A preliminary hearing was set for March 30th, and cash bond was set at $5,000.