Fanatic about footwear: Chiappetta Shoes, a family run business, is serious about service

KENOSHA -- Kramp spent the morning from Chiappetta Shoes in Kenosha. This is an old fashioned shoe store that's been in the family for four generations.

About Chiappetta Shoes (website)

We are Chiappetta Shoes. A family run business, four generations strong. We are fanatic about footwear, and we are serious about service.

So what does that look like? Simply put, it looks a little “old school.” When you walk into Chiappetta Shoes, we’ll greet you. Not ignore you. Sincerely greet you. We probably will shake your hand, introduce ourselves and take the time to find out how we can help you. That means we’ll listen. Actually listen. From there, we may ask you some questions, listen some more, offer some advice and work with you to give you exactly what you need. We won’t rush you. We won’t push products on you that don’t need or don’t want. We treat you how you deserve to be treated. We treat you like you’re a member of our family.

We’ve been in this business for nearly 100 years, and we’ve learned a few things along the way. As certified pedorthists, we know a lot about feet and how to keep them as healthy as possible. As shoe retailers, we know a lot about style, artistry and craftsmanship. We know how to combine those two worlds to offer you the best footwear with the best fit. That’s the Chiappetta way.