“Got to earn it:” Milwaukee Brewers Scooter Gennett finding his place in new positions

MARYVALE, AZ — In his time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Scooter Gennett has had to overcome many obstacles to get on the field. That hasn’t changed this year, even though the obstacles have.

Camp is so different for so many players and in this case, Gennett is finding that this year everything is different because his positions change on a regular basis.

“I’m able to come into the clubhouse and not really expect where I’m going to be playing,” said Gennett.

“It’s a new type of camp for him,” said David Stearns, Brewers GM.

“We spent time at third base and the outfield, right now, is where he’s kind of splitting his time, so it’s kind of a coordinated effort to plan that out and get him as much exposure to those positions,” said Craig Counsell, Brewers manager.

Even though his view might be a bit different, his smile remains the same.

“It’s great man. It’s very exciting just showing up to the field, just ready to learn. Ready to try new things. It’s something we like to do position players, is go around and play different spots and stuff like that,” said Gennett.

For his entire Brewers career, Gennett’s been a second baseman. Now, he’s having to look at a bigger picture to get into the lineup.

“It’s the first time he’s had to go through something like this,” said Stearns.

“It’s baseball. My goal’s to get in there every day whether that’s at second, third or outfield — wherever — to help the team out. They’re obviously in charge. We can only control what we’re doing on the field and preparing for so it’s all in their court,” said Gennett.

Those in charge, Counsell and Stearns, are noticing the effort Gennett is making as his role is changing.

“We’re challenging him to get out of his comfort zone a little bit, to move around the field more, to earn some playing time at various positions. We think Scooter’s a talented player and we want to see those talents spread around a little bit to give him a chance to get into the lineup,” said Stearns.

No matter where he’s expected to play on a given day, Gennett’s trying to keep things simple.

“I’ve always approached spring the same and that’s trying to make the team. Nothing’s given to you in this game. You’ve got to earn it,” Gennett said.

That approach served him well in his first exhibition game this spring, as he got to start in left field.

“First time out there, two balls hit in the first inning. It’s just how baseball is. They’ll find you,” Gennett said.

Getting an opportunity to start when the regular season begins, however, might be a little more difficult. But for Gennett, that won’t change his attitude on or off the field.

“I want to be out there every day. It’s a process of breaking camp ready to go,” said Gennett.

“So far I think he’s handled it very well,” said Stearns.

While some guys don’t like change, Scooter Gennett seems to be welcoming it. We’ll see how it turns out for the regular season.