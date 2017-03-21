“Huge raw wounds:” Wisconsin Humane Society helps dog recover from burn wounds

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is now caring for a dog removed from a boarded and vacant house in Milwaukee. The dog was found with deep red burn wounds all over his body.

The dog known as “Humphrey” was transferred from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to the WHS.

In a news release, Angela Speed, vice president of communications at WHS stated the following:

“We don’t know what happened to Humphrey – whether it was intentional or an accident – but the huge raw wounds had to have been excruciating to endure.”

WHS is currently soliciting for donations to help cover Humphrey’s medical expenses. To make a donation, visit wihumane.org or call 414-431-6270.

After his recovery is complete, WHS officials say Humphrey will be put up for adoption. No holds are being taken for him, but you can keep an eye on the dog adoption page, which is updated in real time.