“It was life-changing:” Boy with rare skin disorder connects with dog who looks like him

CANBY, Oregon — An eight-year-old Arkansas boy with a rare skin disorder has befriended a dog in Oregon who has the same condition. The boy’s mother said the boy’s opportunity to meet the dog is something they’ll never forget.

When Carter Blanchard and Rowdy met, it was as if they’d known each other their whole lives. They are connected through spots.

“I definitely knew we would come soon,” Stephanie Adcock, Carter’s mother said.

For a year, Carter and Rowdy only connected digitally, but Rowdy taught Carter to love his skin, despite his vitiligo.

Adcock said her son gained the confidence she always hoped he’d have.

“Really it was life-changing for him. It changed his childhood for the better. It was a gift I couldn’t give him,” Adcock said.

After the meeting with Rowdy, Adcock said even her son’s darkest days were worth it.

“It couldn’t be any other person that made him feel better. It had to be Rowdy. It had to be a dog,” Adcock said.

The meeting was equally emotional for Rowdy’s mom, Niki Umbenhower.

“I have goosebumps when I think about the moment they walked through the door. I’m actually tearing up. It’s amazing,” Umbenhower said.

“I wasn’t 100% sure we were going to get them together and now we have those memories. This is far more than we ever deserved, and so we are just overwhelmed with the support,” Adcock said.

Carter said he loves his four-legged friend, but he did say Rowdy needs more spots!

“He needs some more on his back,” Carter said.

Some sad news: On Sunday, March 19th, Rowdy suffered a seizure. Doctors are now performing tests to try to determine what’s wrong.