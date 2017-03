× Latest: Sheboygan police identify victim recovered from Sheboygan River

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department revealed on Tuesday, March 21st the identity of the man whose body was recovered from the Sheboygan River on Sunday. He is 73-year-old Melvin Krause.

Officials say the medical examiner’s office determined the incident was a suicide — and the victim died from drowning.

43.750828 -87.714530