Man arrested for shooting Madison TV journalist with pellet gun

MILWAUKEE — A 51-year-old man was arrested after officials say he shot a Madison TV journalist with a pellet gun Sunday night, March 19th.

According to WMTV, the journalist was filming a duplex fire in the Town of Burke, when he was shot in the back by a pellet.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were already on scene of the fire when they responded to the incident.

Police spoke with the suspect, 51-year-old Jeffery Lovick, who admitted shooting at the TV crew because he felt they were trespassing on his property.

Lovick was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Journalists for WMTV and WKOW were both legally recording video of the fire when the WKOW journalist was shot Sunday evening.