Marquette University to host debate between candidates for state superintendent

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University Law School and College of Education will host a debate between candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction.

According to a release from MU officials, the debate is set for Tuesday, March 28th from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Eckstein Hall (1215 W. Michigan Street).

The candidates for state superintendent are Tony Evers, who is completing his second term as superintendent and Lowell Holtz. former superintendent of schools in Beloit and in the Whitnall district in Milwaukee County.

The event is at capacity for members of the public. Registration for a waiting list is available online.