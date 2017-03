MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed on Tuesday, March 21st the final numbers for drug deaths in Milwaukee County in 2016.

Two tweets indicate there were 343 overall drug deaths with 148 heroin-related and 97 fentanyl-related deaths in 2016. The 97 deaths related to fentanyl is an increase of 223 percent from 2015.

Final numbers for 2016 Milwaukee County deaths: 343 overall drug deaths with 148 heroin-related and 97 fentanyl-related. https://t.co/HsQEp5zeYu — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 21, 2017

97 deaths in Milwaukee County in 2016 from fentanyl – an increase of 223 percent from 2015. https://t.co/6lSOCJABUP — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 21, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.