Menomonee Falls man accused of posing as Marine to get SUVs, apartments, furniture

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 32-year-old Brandon Blankenship of Menomonee Falls faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly posing as a Marine.

Blankenship is charged with the following:

False statement regarding military service with intent to commit a crime (2 counts)

Unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents (2 counts)

Blankenship was taken into custody on March 11th. According to the criminal complaint, Blankenship had paid for both after-market work and a new Toyota SUV. He “signed a promissory note stating he would return within 24 to 48 hours with a cashier’s check from his bank for the purchase price of the car.” But the complaint indicates “he never returned with the money and the vehicle was reported as stolen.” Blankenship “subsequently admitted that he had in fact fraudulently taken the vehicle from the dealership.”

In a separate incident, Blankenship is accused of leasing 20 apartments under the premise that “he was a platoon leader for the United States Marine Corps and needed the apartments to rent for numerous Marines. Purportedly the United States Department of Defense would be paying…for the rent on all 20 units.” The complaint indicates Blankenship “did not show any documentation of his status as a member of the Marine Corps, but did verbalize that he is a representative of the United States Department of Defense as a platoon leader for the Marine Corps Security Services Division.” The apartment owners “granted Blankenship an apartment under the false impression that he was a member of the United States Department of Defense/United States Marine Corps and that funds would be forthcoming.”

The complaint says, “It was not believed that Blankenship is in the military and that the rental scheme was some sort of fraudulent activity.”

When investigators went to Blankenship’s apartment, they found “a computer, software discs for printers and computers on how to print checks from a personal computer, several pieces of paper that appear to purportedly be check paper with a Navy Federal Credit Union information affixed on them, paperwork on what appeared to be basic pay for military service members and/or their families based on service time and rank, a t-shirt that was black in color and short-sleeved that had a screen printed emblem of the badge stating US Marine Corps Military Police with MSGT.”

When authorities spoke with Blankenship about the accusations, he indicated “he was taught how to write fraudulent checks by purchasing a computer, a printer and check writing software by a person he met in prison.” He said “he did not have any money when he got out of prison, so he had to write bad checks to get back on his feet.”

As it relates to the alleged rental scheme, Blankenship “also stated that he rented furniture from Brook Furniture Rental to make his facade look more realistic” to the owners of the apartments. He “admitted to signing 20 lease agreements under the facade that the United States Department of Defense would be paying for all 20 apartments, including his.”

When authorities spoke with a manager at Brook Furniture, she said Blankenship “was very believable, but very forceful in his request while dealing with the Brook Furniture.” The manager stated Blankenship “presented Military ID during the rental agreement process.”

Blankenship is due in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday, March 24th.