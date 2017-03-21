× Milwaukee County Zoo, state settle lawsuit over land sold for interchange expansion

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo will get more money to build a new entrance.

At issue — about eight acres of land the DOT acquired from the zoo.

The sale meant the Milwaukee County Zoo lost about 700 parking spaces in its eastern lot and had to build a second parking lot and new entrance on its western border.

In 2014, the state agreed to pay the zoo $8.5 million for the land, and costs to build the new entrance, but zoo officials argued they needed more money.

The DOT agreed to settle, and will hand over an additional $4.2 million.

