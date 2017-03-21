× Milwaukee Police Department is HIRING: FPC creates video to encourage people to apply

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is HIRING, and officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission have put together a video in an effort to encourage people to apply to become officers.

According to a release from the FPC, the theme of the 2017 recruiting effort is “Will you be the one?”

The FPC is asking residents if they will be the one to take action and bring cohesiveness to the City of Milwaukee by applying to become a Milwaukee police officer.

A video produced by the FPC is called “The Conversation.” According to the FPC, the video depicts the type of conversation a young person might have with his or her mentor while thinking about applying to become a police officer. The young man in the video sees the opportunity to be a police officer as a career path towards making a real difference in the community he cares about, but wonders how others might view that decision.

The FPC encourages more people in our community to have this conversation with their friends and relatives.

The FPC has also produced a “Myths of Police Hiring” document, aimed at highlighting and dispelling some common misconceptions that may discourage a qualified applicant from applying.

“While we’re out in the community we hear over and over again that people are discouraged from applying due to incorrect assumptions about why they think the job isn’t for them” says FPC Operations Manager Clifton Crump in a statement. “What we’re really looking for in our Police Officer applicants is that they have integrity, they care about people and they care about Milwaukee. If that’s true for you then we want you to apply, and we want to show you that despite what you may think, the job might just be the right fit for you and what you want to achieve.”

There are 18 upcoming community events where YOU can learn more about becoming a police officer:

March 21st: Police Officer Information Session

Mitchell Street BID (823 W. Historic Mitchell St.) from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

March 22nd: Police Officer Information Session

Employ Milwaukee (2338 N. 27th St.) from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

March 23rd: Police Officer Information Session

Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.) from 1:00 pm — 4:00 pm

March 24th: How to Get a Job with the City of Milwaukee Information Session

Milwaukee Job Center Central (4201 N. 27th St., 6th floor) from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

March 25th: Police Officer Open House and Information Session

Milwaukee Safety Academy (6880 N. Teutonia Ave.) from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

March 27th: Police Officer Information Session

MPL Forest Home Library (1432 W. Forest Home Ave.) from 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm

March 28th: Police Officer Information Session

UMOS (2701 S. Chase Ave.) from 1:00 pm — 3:00 pm

March 29th: Police Officer Information Session

MPL Washington Park Library (2121 N. Sherman Blvd.) from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

March 30th: Police Officer Information Session

Employ Milwaukee (2338 N. 27th St.) from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

The current annual starting salary is $57,291.18 (upon academy graduation), according to police.

To access the application please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/jobs and for additional information about this position please visit http://city.milwaukee.gov/fpc