More emails show state superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz discussing campaign at school

MADISON — More emails have been released showing Lowell Holtz discussing his campaign for state superintendent using his Whitnall Public School account when he worked there as head of the district.

The liberal group One Wisconsin Now on Tuesday, March 21st released emails it obtained from the district under the state open records law. It shows Holtz emailed his wife on Feb. 18, 2016, asking her to review notes of a campaign speech where he has a line that says he supports a “voucher in every backpack.”

Another 2016 email sent to his wife and two others asks “What do you guys think?” and includes a document called “Joel Stave Intro.” The former University of Wisconsin football quarterback has endorsed Holtz in the race against incumbent Tony Evers.

Holtz didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.