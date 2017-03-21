× Mukwonago YMCA facility expansion set to start in April

MUKWONAGO — The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County will begin construction in April on an addition to the Mukwonago facility, adding kindergarten classes and exercise areas.

Two of the new classrooms will host Pre-K classes in a partnership with the Mukwonago Area School District.

YMCA officials said the addition will help meet the needs of younger families and new generations.

The classrooms are expected to be done by mid-August, in time for fall classes.

