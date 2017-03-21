× Need an ID to vote? Here’s how to get one in time for the spring election

MILWAUKEE — Do you want to take part in the spring election? Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID needed to vote, such as a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID.” For those those don’t have an ID, now is the time to get one in time for the spring election.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the options on its website.

Voters looking to get a Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help at wisconsindmv.gov or visit a DMV customer service center to apply. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times.

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. A photo ID document will be sent in the mail that can be used for voting.

DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote in the spring election should start the process now. DMV’s voter ID hotline, (844) 588-1069, is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. DMV does not have information regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information. That type of information can be found at the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.