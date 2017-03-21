× Neil Gorsuch calls Pres. Trump’s attacks on federal judges “disheartening,” “demoralizing”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is saying for the first time publicly that President Donald Trump’s attacks on federal judges were “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

In February, President Trump described the Seattle judge who put a stay on his immigration and travel ban a “so-called judge” in a tweet.

Gorsuch first criticized President Trump’s attacks in a private meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., shortly after President Trump’s tweet. But he had not commented publicly.

“I know these people, and how decent they are, and when anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity or motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening and I find that demoralizing,” Gorsuch said Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing.