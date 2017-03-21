× Police: 1 taken into custody after crashing vehicle during police pursuit

OAK CREEK — One person was taken into custody and the search continues for a second suspect following a police pursuit and crash early Tuesday morning, March 21st.

It began shortly after 12:30 a.m. when Oak Creek police attempted to conduct a field interrogation on a white Nissan Altima that may have been involved in illegal drug activity near the Red Roof lnn on 13th Street.

Prior to making contact, the vehicle fled northbound on 1-94 from W. College Avenue.

An Oak Creek Police Department sergeant pursued the vehicle on l-94 northbound, until the pursuit was terminated around 12:39 a.m. in the area of the Mitchell Interchange.

At 12:41 a.m. the Oak Creek Police Department was advised by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect vehicle crashed after it exited at Howard Avenue — striking a traffic standard, a street lamp post, and a fence.

The accident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

The occupants of the vehicle fled. A 21-year-old woman was located in the area and taken into custody. The second subject was not located.

The incident remains under investigation.