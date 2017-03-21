× Want to live in the shadow of Lambeau Field? Home just STEPS from stadium FOR SALE for $629K

GREEN BAY — Want to live in the shadow of Lambeau Field?

This home may just be the closest home to Lambeau Field, and it’s up for sale!

The home has been posted for sale online by Symes Realty.

According to the listing, it is a 1,926 square foot home, with four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

As you can see in the photo, it’s located just steps from Lambeau Field!

According to Symes Realty, the home as a fenced-in yard, an inground pool a spacious layout, room to park cars, updated flooring, and a location that is second to none.

There’s also plenty of front yard to pitch a tent and host legendary tailgate parties.

It could be yours, for a cool $629,900!

CLICK HERE to view the listing.