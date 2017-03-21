× We’ve got rail: First rails for Milwaukee streetcar project delivered to city streets

MILWAUKEE — The first rails for the Milwaukee streetcar have been delivered.

Crews unloaded the steel rails near the intersection of Juneau and Broadway in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 21st. The twitter account for Milwaukee Streetcar indicated on Sunday that the first steel for the rails had arrived — and it appears it was kept in an area underneath Milwaukee’s Marquette Interchange.

Construction for Milwaukee’s streetcar project is set to begin in early April — and start on St. Paul Ave. The construction of the streetcar route will move throughout the city through 2017 and into 2018.

