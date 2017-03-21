× Work alongside the Milwaukee Brewers! Job fair to be held at Miller Park Friday, March 24

WEST ALLIS — It’s your chance to work at Miller Park alongside the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2017 season! Delaware North Sportservice, the food, beverage and retail partner of the Brewers, announced it will host a job fair for part-time seasonal positions at Miller Park on Friday, March 24th.

According to a news release from Delaware North, they’re looking to fill approximately 50 food service positions and 30 bartender positions for the Brewers’ upcoming 2017 season.

The job fair will be held at Miller Park from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and open positions include concession stand attendants, bartenders, culinary support, dishwashers, food vendors and more.

Candidates must be highly motivated, and customer-oriented. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends— all positions are event-driven. Successful candidates will receive paid training and free uniforms and meals.

Questions can be directed to 414-902-4700 or visit www.baseballmke.com/letstalk for additional information on open positions.

If you’re headed to the job fair, enter through the Hot Corner (near Friday’s Front Row).

Sportservice is also seeking local not-for-profit groups who wish to work at Brewers’ home games as a fundraising opportunity for their organization. Last year, more than 2,600 volunteers from 66 groups were able to raise $677,997 for sports leagues, college organizations, dance troops, and others in the community. Interested groups can find more information at www.baseballmke.com/groups.

