× Admirals to host Dog Day Afternoon March 26th, benefiting Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of dogs are expected to be in attendance when the Milwaukee Admirals host their annual Purina Dog Day afternoon Sunday, March 26th as the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins at 3:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game with dog tickets costing $2, while corresponding human tickets are $15. In addition, $1 from every dog ticket sold will be donated to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha.

Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State Street entrance on the north side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located in sections 314-318. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.

This marks the 11th season that the Admirals have hosted a Dog Day Afternoon.

Tickets (human or dog) can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, by logging on to milwaukeeadmirals.com or by visiting the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more people (not dogs) receive significant discounts off the regular price ticket. People interested in groups should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.