Airbnb: 80 percent spike in rentals during March Madness play in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — March Madness meant big business for people renting out space to stay in Milwaukee.

Airbnb officials said Wednesday, March 22nd their rentals housed more than 800 guests and earned $148,000 for those renting out space.

According to the company, this was an 80 percent spike in the amount of rentals, compared with a normal weekend in March in Milwaukee.

Most people came in from cities in the Midwest, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, Green Bay, St. Louis and Indianapolis.