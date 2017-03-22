× Amazon’s Prime Now one-hour delivery service expands to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Amazon announced on Wednesday, March 22nd that its Prime Now one-hour delivery service is expanding to Milwaukee.

Prime Now, available only to Prime members, provides free two-hour delivery on thousands of items from milk, eggs and ice cream to diapers, Amazon devices and more.

Through Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99 and two-hour delivery is free. Prime Now is available from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week in Milwaukee.

Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide, said the following in a news release:

“Sometimes you don’t have time to make it to the store or maybe you just don’t want to. Prime Now is your one-stop shop for everything from cereal to pet food to an Amazon Echo all delivered right to your door with free two-hour delivery.”

Learn more about Amazon Prime Now at primenow.com.