Amid financial issues, West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board takes questions from youth

WEST ALLIS — The young people of West Allis on Wednesday, March 22nd grilled candidates for the upcoming West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board election.

“There definitely needs to be a dialogue between elected officials especially on the lower levels where the day-to-day operations affect the people the most,” Brett Scarpaci, youth commission co-chairman said.

On Wednesday night, five candidates answered questions posed by the West Allis Youth Commission.

There is also a referendum on the ballot for schools pending.

Officials with the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District have been dealing with financial issues. The district has discussed selling buildings and consolidating to make up for shortfalls.

The election is April 4th.