Crash closes shoulder on I-94EB at Elm Grove Road; delays in excess of 5 miles reported

WAUKESHA — The shoulder of I-94 eastbound at Elm Grove Road is closed as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22nd due to a crash.

DOT officials said in a release traffic backups as much as five miles have been reported, with 25-minute delays for travelers.

The incident prompted a double lane closure initially. Since then, the two left lanes have been opened up.

Drivers may want to consider avoiding the area.

