Everything coming and going on Netflix in April

Everything from Schindler’s List to A Nightmare on Elm Street to Gremlins arrives on Netflix in April. It’s also the last month you can catch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Princess Bride.
ARRIVING
April 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
April 2
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
LEAVING IN APRIL
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 4
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad! Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender