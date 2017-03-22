Lemke Stone supplies quality natural stone for construction, landscapping

LANNON, Wis. -- Kramp spent the morning at Lemke Stone in Lannon, Wisconsin. They are a premier supplier of quality natural stone for construction, landscaping, and other building projects.

Lemke Stone, Inc. History (website)

Lemke Stone, Inc. a family owned company, was founded in 1965 by Arnold A. Lemke. Arnold and his sons, Mark and Kim have dedicated their efforts to provide a higher level of quality and personal service to all of their customers.

It all began after Arnie Lemke worked 9 years for a local stone company that he decided to go into business for himself, called Arnie Lemke Stone Company. Arnie first started delivering fieldstone straight from a gravel pit near Steven’s Point, Wisconsin. After gaining a customer base Arnie started stock piling his fieldstone at another local stone company. When the time was right he purchased 3 acres of land in Lannon, WI which is now currently the home of our retail and fieldstone location.