Like dip? Here are 2 simple recipes inspired by pickles and pizza

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for a way to make the food at your next party a little more fun, why not try turning familiar flavors into dips. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare crock pot pizza dip -- and also a pizza dip.
Dill Pickle Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 4 oz sour cream
- 1 cup finely chopped dill pickles
- ¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion
- 3 tbsp pickle juice
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried dill weed
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Directions:
- In a bowl, break up cream cheese and sour cream stir until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and combine.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate an hour before serving.
- Serve with pretzels, chips or veggies.
Crock Pot Pizza Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 jar (8 oz) of pizza sauce
- ¼ cup of cut up pepperoni pieces (if you can find the mini pepperoni pieces, great!)
- Bread pieces for serving
Directions:
- Put all ingredients in a crock pot, stir, and cook on high for about 1 hour. Stir occasionally.
- Turn to low once melted.
- Serve warm with pieces of Italian or French bread.