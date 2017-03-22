LIVE VIDEO: Aerial view after officer stabbed, alleged assailant shot outside British Parliament

Like dip? Here are 2 simple recipes inspired by pickles and pizza

Posted 10:21 am, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:41AM, March 22, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for a way to make the food at your next party a little more fun, why not try turning familiar flavors into dips. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare crock pot pizza dip -- and also a pizza dip.

Dill Pickle Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 4 oz sour cream
  • 1 cup finely chopped dill pickles
  • ¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion
  • 3 tbsp pickle juice
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp dried dill weed
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, break up cream cheese and sour cream stir until smooth.  Add the remaining ingredients and combine.
  2. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate an hour before serving.
  3. Serve with pretzels, chips or veggies.

Crock Pot Pizza Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 jar (8 oz) of pizza sauce
  • ¼ cup of cut up pepperoni pieces (if you can find the mini pepperoni pieces, great!)
  • Bread pieces for serving

Directions:

  1. Put all ingredients in a crock pot, stir, and cook on high for about 1 hour.  Stir occasionally.
  2. Turn to low once melted.
  3. Serve warm with pieces of Italian or French bread.