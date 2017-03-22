One of the most well known plays in American theater comes to life at the Milwaukee Rep

Faded southern belle Amanda frets constantly over her two live-in adult children—the painfully shy Laura and her restless poet brother, Tom. After great prodding, Tom brings home a possible suitor for Laura, but an unknown truth causes shockwaves in the family unraveling the delicate fantasies that keep them going. Director Mark Clements reunites with 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, who wowed Rep audiences as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow, for a new production of this American classic that made Tennessee Williams a household name.