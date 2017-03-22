Police: 3 suspects sought for attempted theft from Hobby Lobby store

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal items from a Hobby Lobby store in Menomonee Falls.

Police say two women and a man entered the store around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20th.

At that time, one of the suspects, who was wearing a yellow coat, began to fill store bags with property and proceeded to the checkout line as if she was attempting to return the items. This, as another woman and a man filled two shopping carts with property and began to push the carts out of the store.

Police say the woman left her cart in the store while the man exited the store with his cart, but abandoned it when he was chased by store employees.

The suspect in the yellow coat abandoned her property in line and also fled the store.

All suspects entered a newer model grey Acura Integra with Wisconsin license plate 749ZRG and fled the scene. An officer located the vehicle on southbound I-41 at Pilgrim Road and a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated on I-41 at Appleton Ave in Milwaukee.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700.