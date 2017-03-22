× Police: 35-year-old man shot, injured during robbery on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, March 21st on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. a 35-year-old Milwaukee man walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. The victim reports that he was shot during a robbery near 84th Street and W. Mill Road.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim on foot, displayed a gun and announced the robbery. During the robbery, the suspect fired several gunshots at the victim, striking him once.

The victim is expected to survive his injury.