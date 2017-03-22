× Sheriff’s Lt. dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop, driver arrested after pursuit and crash

DODGE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody late Tuesday night, March 21st after he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit. A sheriff’s lieutenant was dragged for a short distance as he fled.

It began around 11:40 p.m. when Dodge County Deputies made a traffic stop on State Highway 49 near Shamrock Road in the Town of Chester. During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as a 22-year-old man from Waupun, fled the traffic stop — dragging a Sheriff’s Lieutenant for a short distance as he fled.

The Lieutenant sustained minor injuries and was treated at Waupun Memorial Hospital and released.

A pursuit was initiated and continued into the City of Waupun. Officials say the driver then lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the intersection of E. Main Street and S. Watertown St.

The driver fled from the scene and was later apprehended at a residence in Waupun after searching other locations that the suspect had entered, including National Rivet & Manufacturing Company.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Dodge County Detention Facility.

This case remains under investigation and charges will be requested of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office to include Knowingly Fleeing an Officer and Obstructing an Officer causing injury. Other charges may also be requested as the investigation continues.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation of the crash.