Preservation organization names Mitchell Park Domes a National Treasure

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes was just named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. And on Tuesday night, March 22nd, a plan to repair and preserve the Domes will be presented to the Milwaukee County Task Force.

On December 1st — there was a grand reopening celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes! This, after all three Domes were closed to the public in February, after a piece of concrete fell.

Mesh safety netting was then installed at the Domes — a short-term fix. The work to preserve the Domes is far from over.

This situation landed the Milwaukee Domes on the National Trust’s 2016 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

To address this threat, the Trust and Milwaukee Preservation Alliance are launching a coordinated campaign to rally the public in support of a preservation solution for the Domes while also presenting a new report that identifies a comprehensive rehabilitation approach for the Domes that would be approximately $18.6 million, around one-third the cost of the full rehab option developed by GRAEF Consulting for the County.

“Based on our observations and experience with similar structures, it is our opinion that the Domes can be preserved and restored,” WJE’s report stated. “The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes are unique, architecturally significant structures that have performed well during their first fifty-eight years of service and can be preserved. The condition of the precast concrete framing and glass cladding are repairable, and replacement of these systems is not necessary at this time.”

Options considered by the county range from $14 million — which would be a shorter term, incomplete fix to $64 million for a complete replacement of the existing foundation.

The full report will be presented to the Milwaukee County Task Force on the Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes on at 5:30 p.m.